TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change.
Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
“The Dengel family and their staff are highly regarded throughout Northeast Kansas for their care, professionalism, and commitment to quality service," said John Newcomer, president and fifth-generation director, in an Oct. 17 statement about his company's acquisition of the three Dengel locations in Franklin and Miami counties. “We are honored to welcome the Dengels and their team to Newcomer.”
Newcomer and Dengel have long traditions in the industry.
The Newcomer family entered funeral service in 1893, according to its website. Headquartered in Topeka, Newcomer Funeral Service Group today operates funeral homes and cemeteries in 10 states.
The Dengel family has served the Ottawa area since 1944, led most recently by third-generation funeral director Craig Dengel, his wife Cindy and their son Chase, according to a press release about the acquisition.
In March 2017, Dengel & Son acquired the Paola and Louisburg funeral home locations previously operated by Penwell-Gabel.
“My family and I have been honored to serve generations of families throughout our careers,” Craig Dengel said. “When the time came to think of what comes next for Dengel & Son, we found that Newcomer’s values matched ours, and know that together with our superb staff, we will continue to provide Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg with the best funeral and cremation care possible.”
