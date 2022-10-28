221102_mr_dengel_01

Newcomer Funeral Service Group of Topeka has acquired Dengel & Son locations in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg.

 File photo

TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change.

Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

