The ballfields at Living Proof Church on Harmony Road north of 327th Street have been subject to an annual review by county planners under terms of the church’s conditional-use permit. But no more.
Miami County planner Kenneth Cook informed county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26, that the church had supplied the necessary documentation for a certificate of occupancy for the ballfields before the Planning Commission’s annual review of the fields took place Feb. 4.
For this reason, and because there have been no complaints about the ballfields during the past year, planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the annual review and to schedule the next one in conjunction with the Living Proof Church’s CUP review slated for 2028.
County commissioners agreed, voting unanimously Wednesday to approve the ballfields’ annual review and pair its next review with the church’s in 2028.
Cook said the CUP conditions are still in place and could be revisited at any time before 2028 if a noncompliance issue arises. But Cook said he didn’t anticipate that would be necessary.
“The main items have been addressed, and we don’t foresee any issues occurring,” Cook said.
Cook said the ballfields were under an annual review because neighbors spoke against the public use of the ballfields and the potential increase of traffic, noise and lights.
The issue was debated during two public hearings at Planning Commission meetings in November 2017 and January 2018. Planning commissioners ultimately recommended approval of the church expansion portion of the CUP, with a number of conditions, but they also recommended denying the request for public use of the ballfields. The church would still be able to use the fields for congregation activities.
In February 2018, county commissioners decided to approve the church expansion portion of the CUP with the listed conditions and deny the public use of the ballfields, but allow the church to use the fields. An annual review of the fields was established.
