Families visit gravesites in Louisburg in honor of fallen loves ones on a recent Memorial Day. National Honor Society volunteers will help clean-up the cemetery on Saturday, April 30.

 File photo

Volunteers from Louisburg High School's National Honor Society (NHS) will assist the cemetery sexton in a clean-up day at the Louisburg cemetery Saturday, April 30.

Volunteers will be picking up artificial flowers and other items left at gravesites.

Here are the guidelines for placing items at the cemetery:

  • Cut or artificial flowers may be placed on individual graves, however the city or cemetery board shall not be responsible for the care of flowers or containers in which they are placed;
  • The cemetery board, sexton or other designated official shall remove, without notice, all artificial flowers, depending on their condition, that remain more than 15 days and all cut flowers that remain over 5 days;
  • No glass containers;
  • No plantings of any kind shall be allowed except those planted by the cemetery board.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

