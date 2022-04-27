Volunteers from Louisburg High School's National Honor Society (NHS) will assist the cemetery sexton in a clean-up day at the Louisburg cemetery Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers will be picking up artificial flowers and other items left at gravesites.
Here are the guidelines for placing items at the cemetery:
- Cut or artificial flowers may be placed on individual graves, however the city or cemetery board shall not be responsible for the care of flowers or containers in which they are placed;
- The cemetery board, sexton or other designated official shall remove, without notice, all artificial flowers, depending on their condition, that remain more than 15 days and all cut flowers that remain over 5 days;
- No glass containers;
- No plantings of any kind shall be allowed except those planted by the cemetery board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.