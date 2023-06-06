LOUISBURG — Louisburg city officials, the owner of Bub’s Bar and Grill, and bikers who participated in Michael Bergen’s Night Train Run on May 20 all spoke during the June 5 Louisburg City Council meeting in an attempt to find out what led to the charity ride’s visit being cut short in Louisburg.
Miscommunication was at the heart of the lengthy discussion during the council meeting, as multiple people repeatedly spoke about how miscommunication led to confusion on the day of the event.
“I think there is blame on both sides,” Mayor Donna Cook said.
The 26th annual Night Train Run took place Saturday, May 20, as a group of more than 300 motorcycle riders worked to raise funds for Hands to Heart, Michael Bergen’s charity that delivers toys to disadvantaged children.
Louisburg’s Bub’s Bar & Grill was scheduled to be the first stop for the riders after they left Gail’s Harley Davidson in Grandview, Mo., at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Louisburg stop was cut short when organizers say motorcycle riders were harassed by Louisburg Police Chief Josh Weber, but Weber and city officials say the agreed upon guidelines for the event weren’t followed.
Paul Scruggs said he and his wife own property east of Bub’s Bar and Grill, and he expressed frustration that he was not notified that bikers would be using his property on the day of the event.
“How did we get here?” Scruggs asked the council. “It’s all about communication, and it’s all about planning.”
Bergen said he’s done 51 rides during the past 26 years, and he’s never had issues like he had in Louisburg on May 20. If parking was an issue, Bergen said police officers should have made an effort to assist the bikers in getting to the right location.
Bergen said he is not upset with the police department as a whole, or the residents of Louisburg. He said his frustrations lie with how he was treated by Weber.
“I’m disappointed in one man,” Bergen said. “Nobody will ever come back as long as he’s in that chair.”
Dawn Ralle of Bub’s Bar & Grill shared that sentiment, and she asked the city to release Weber from his duties as police chief.
“What Mr. Weber did is a disgrace to this whole town,” Ralle said.
Weber spoke during the meeting and mapped out a timeline of events that took place that day. He mentioned several things that did not match the preapproved plans.
Cook said the city stands behind Weber and all other city staff members.
Council member Clint Ernst said he is a veteran himself, and he emphasized that no member of the council has expressed any negative sentiments about Bub’s Bar and Grill.
Ernst also received applause from the audience when he said things could have been handled differently, and he encouraged the group to visit the town again.
“Come back next year and we will do it right,” Ernst said. “We will do better. Lessons learned.”
Council member Tiffany Ellison also said she is sorry that this happened, but she also talked about the body camera footage she watched, which showed multiple violations of preapproved plans, including a music trailer that was set up on private property across from the bar.
“This is not what we approved,” Ellison said.
Cook said the city is working to set up a separate meeting with members of all involved parties to make sure all of the issues are addressed.
