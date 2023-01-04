Zeppelin the dog is pictured with Aaron Stohs (kneeling) of Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg along with members of his staff and local resident Heather Reichart (far left), who found the dog and took him to the clinic. Staff discovered the dog was microchipped, and his owner lives in California.
Zeppelin the dog captivated the hearts of Miami County residents and others across the country after his story went viral just before Christmas in 2022.
Zeppelin was found Dec. 11 in rural Miami County south of Louisburg by Heather Reichart and her family members. They took the dog to Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg the next day, where a microchip was scanned linking the dog to its owners in West Sacramento, Calif.
As it turns out, owner Sandra O’Neill of California had been looking for Zeppelin ever since he went missing Oct. 19, 2021.
No one knows how Zeppelin managed to travel 1,600 miles during his 14 months missing, but animal lovers rallied around an effort to get him home for Christmas.
Sandra said she and her husband, Tim, are disabled, and they couldn’t afford to transport Zeppelin back to California.
A Kansas City-based group called The Pet Connection got involved and tried to organize a series of volunteers who could handle parts of the journey home. When that fell through, the group started looking at flight options.
That’s when Mary Hastings stepped forward to make the Christmas miracle a reality. Hastings lives in Southern California but was visiting her daughter in Spring Hill when news about Zeppelin’s story started spreading.
Mary is a retired Army veteran who loves animals and even helped rescue them while serving in the military.
She volunteered to pick up Zeppelin from Wildcat Vet Clinic and drive him all the way home to West Sacramento, even though it is about six hours north of her California home.
The two started their journey on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 18, and they were cheered on by people from throughout the country as the story began to go viral and spread. Miami County residents followed along as Mary provided updates on the trip that were shared on the Republic’s Facebook page.
The traveling pals reached California on Tuesday, where they spent the night and prepared for the special reunion Wednesday. Sandra said multiple broadcast news crews were on hand for the homecoming, which took place not far from where Zeppelin was last seen 14 months earlier.
Mary was just as excited as the owners, and she placed a big blue bow on Zeppelin.
“It’s the best Christmas gift,” Sandra said. “It proves that prayers are answered, and miracles do happen.”
Mary said the reunion was beautiful, but it was hard for her to say goodbye to Zeppelin after bonding with the dog during the trip.
“I absolutely love him,” Mary said. “He is one of the most awesome dogs I’ve ever met in my life. I already miss him.”
