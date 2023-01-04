230104_mr_zeppelin_01

Zeppelin the dog is pictured with Aaron Stohs (kneeling) of Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg along with members of his staff and local resident Heather Reichart (far left), who found the dog and took him to the clinic. Staff discovered the dog was microchipped, and his owner lives in California.

 Submitted photo

Zeppelin the dog captivated the hearts of Miami County residents and others across the country after his story went viral just before Christmas in 2022.

Zeppelin was found Dec. 11 in rural Miami County south of Louisburg by Heather Reichart and her family members. They took the dog to Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg the next day, where a microchip was scanned linking the dog to its owners in West Sacramento, Calif.

