PAOLA — Shortly after the August primary election in 2022, Paola USD 368 conducted a mail-ballot election in September asking voters to approve a $40 million school bond to address end-of-life issues at each of the district’s aging buildings.
The bond proposal narrowly failed by 77 votes, with 1,506 “Yes” votes (48.75 percent) and 1,583 “No” votes (51.25 percent).
The needs at the buildings didn’t go away though, and school district leaders and school board members are now targeting a fall 2023 bond proposal.
District officials gathered community feedback about the failed bond from an online Google document survey and a community bond discussion meeting Nov. 29 at Sunflower Elementary.
They now hope to modify the next bond proposal to better fit what the public will support, and school board members have also emphasized the importance of better communicating the needs of the district to local community members before the next bond proposal.
School board members plan to map out the details during a work session Thursday, Jan. 5.
Some of the biggest proposed changes at Cottonwood Elementary include reconfiguration of the drop-off drive and additional parking, a new early childhood center addition featuring two classrooms, updates to HVAC and utilities, and upgrades to flooring and the playground.
Similar upgrades are planned at Sunflower Elementary, including improvements to flooring, plumbing, lighting, playground, and media center ceiling.
At Paola Middle School, one of the biggest proposed changes is relocating the existing media center to open up the commons area, where school administrators have struggled to find enough space for lunch and other activities.
Proposed design plans show the media center could be moved to the west and placed alongside a new art classroom, or the media center could be expanded to fill the entire space, and the existing art room could be remodeled.
Other planned improvements at the middle school include HVAC and kitchen updates, as well as upgrades to flooring, plumbing, electrical and lighting.
The highlight of the planned improvements at Paola High School is the proposed career and technical education addition in the southeast portion of the school. Other planned improvements at the high school include updates to the commons restroom, HVAC, flooring, and clock system, as well as upgrades to the theater lighting, ceilings and lighting throughout the building.
