PAOLA — Two new turf ballfields are being built at Wallace Park in Paola, but the process has not been an easy one as debate about the fields continued throughout much of 2022.
In January 2022, Paola City Council members voted 3-1 to approve a contract with Mammoth Sports Construction for survey services, geotechnical services and Phase 1 design.
The survey and geotechnical services were for the entire project that could eventually include improvements to grass fields south of Wallace Park Drive, but the Phase 1 design was just for the two new turf ballfields that are being built north of Wallace Park Drive.
Council member LeAnne Shields has repeatedly expressed her concern with building new ballparks in Wallace Park because of its history of flooding, and she voted against the contract.
Alan Hire of Triangle Builders in Paola also has criticized the plan to put the ballfields in Wallace Park, and in April he gave a presentation during a Paola City Council work session challenging officials to think about what they want the city’s recreation facilities to look like in 2040.
Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa got the go-ahead to start the project back in August, when Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking council vote to move forward with the $2.5 million plan for the two new turf fields.
The project is being funded by a portion of the revenue generated by Paola’s half-cent sales tax, which voters renewed in 2019.
A final site plan for the two new turf ballfields at Wallace Park was approved by the Paola City Council with a 3-1 vote in November, but there was opposition from Paola American Legion members who expressed concern about changes to the existing gravel parking lot and how it could impact busy Bingo nights.
At the heart of the debate has been a legal agreement and quitclaim deed from 2019 in which the Legion agreed to give the city land and turn over operation of the existing ballfields so they could be improved and better utilized.
That agreement was signed by then Legion Commander Harlen Fletcher. Fletcher passed away in 2021, and current Legion members have said they didn’t know about the agreement until earlier in 2022.
The wording in the agreement describes the property in the quitclaim deed as “the Legion baseball fields and adjoining property excluding the Post 156 building and paved parking.”
Legion Finance Officer Pete Bell has threatened the city with legal action, but construction work moved forward on the two turf fields.
The city currently has no timetable or funding allocation for the second phase of the project, which has an estimated price tag of more than $6 million and includes reconstruction of the grass ballfields south of Wallace Park Drive, as well as construction of two multipurpose grass fields and lighting east of the grass ballfields.
