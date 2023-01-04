230104_mr_ball_fields_01

Two new turf ballfields are being built in Wallace Park near the Paola American Legion.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Two new turf ballfields are being built at Wallace Park in Paola, but the process has not been an easy one as debate about the fields continued throughout much of 2022.

In January 2022, Paola City Council members voted 3-1 to approve a contract with Mammoth Sports Construction for survey services, geotechnical services and Phase 1 design.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos