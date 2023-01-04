Arista Recovery held a grand opening Wednesday, Aug. 31, for its new rehabilitation facility for those dealing with alcohol or drug addiction. The facility is located on the 36-acre grounds of the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola.
PAOLA — Arista Recovery LLC first made headlines in 2021 when it was announced that the company had purchased the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola and planned to turn it into a drug rehab facility.
But the true transition took place in 2022 as the motherhouse was renovated to meet the needs of the new treatment facility. Former Ursuline Sisters were even invited back to see the campus being occupied for the first time in nearly 15 years.
Arista Recovery hosted a ribbon-cutting, grand opening and open house in late August during which community members got the opportunity to tour the new facility and campus.
The 36-acre campus nestled between Miami and Wea streets in the residential heart of Paola still features several remnants of the Ursuline Sisters, who first established the motherhouse on the site in 1895.
Ursuline Academy was built there in 1896, and it served students until it closed in 1971 due to declining enrollment and a lack of sisters to teach. The entire campus was vacated in 2008 when the remaining 23 sisters merged with the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky.
Many of the Ursuline Sisters of the past are buried at the cemetery that is still maintained on the campus.
The Paola Community Center on the grounds used to be the Ursuline auditorium before it was given to the city of Paola.
The iconic U-shaped drive entrance, grotto and brick motherhouse all remain, but the religious statues and other pieces of Ursuline memorabilia have been removed and donated to local Catholic churches.
Those who took a guided tour of the former motherhouse during the grand opening celebration got to see just how much renovation work Arista needed to tackle to bring the building up to code and make it fit to serve those in need.
A sprinkler system was installed throughout the three-story building and basement. New flooring was installed in each bedroom, hallway, staircase and ramp. The interior received new paint, and the front steps were repaired.
The open rotunda that previously allowed Ursuline visitors to look up through all of the floors while standing in the entranceway was filled and sealed on each floor due to safety concerns for the incoming residents.
But much of the building’s original features, including the heavy wooden doors, were kept and restored.
