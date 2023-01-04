220907_mr_arista_01

Arista Recovery held a grand opening Wednesday, Aug. 31, for its new rehabilitation facility for those dealing with alcohol or drug addiction. The facility is located on the 36-acre grounds of the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Arista Recovery LLC first made headlines in 2021 when it was announced that the company had purchased the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola and planned to turn it into a drug rehab facility.

But the true transition took place in 2022 as the motherhouse was renovated to meet the needs of the new treatment facility. Former Ursuline Sisters were even invited back to see the campus being occupied for the first time in nearly 15 years.

