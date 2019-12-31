OSAWATOMIE — The train tracks in Osawatomie were lined with spectators Sunday, Nov. 17, when Union Pacific’s historic “Big Boy” steam locomotive No. 4014 stopped for a visit.
The historic steam locomotive was touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad. Osawatomie was just one of many stops on the schedule.
Although many people traveled from outside the area for the Osawatomie visit, there were plenty of local community members present as well. Perhaps none had a better seat than Osawatomie native and longtime Missouri Pacific/Union Pacific locomotive engineer Owen Harbison, who was part of the crew that took the Big Boy steam engine from Coffeyville to Union Station.
During the stop in Osawatomie, Owen took some pictures with his parents, Dean and Camella Harbison, along with other family members.
Dean still operates Dean’s Jewelers in Osawatomie, where for years he maintained and sold railroaders’ pocket watches, which used to be required for railroad work.
Earlier that afternoon, the nearby Missouri Pacific Depot Museum had become a gathering place for those wanting to learn a little history while waiting to see “Big Boy.”
Museum volunteers Ted Hunter and Margaret Hays, among others, had their hands full greeting visitors and talking about Osawatomie’s rich railroad history.
