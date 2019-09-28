PAOLA - Saw dust was flying, sanders were vibrating, drills were whirling and volunteers were working together Saturday, Sept. 28, during a group effort to build 21 bunk beds for local children in need.
The event, which took place at the Paola USD 368 bus barn in Paola’s Industrial Park, was organized through a partnership between the Paola Rotary Club and Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s KS-Kansas City South Chapter.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that helps children in need of better sleep by providing them with beds that can be assembled as a single bed or built into bunk beds, depending on a family’s needs, during its “build day” events.
The motto for the organization is: "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!"
The organization provided materials and tools for Saturday’s event, along with volunteers to show local residents how to assemble the beds and work at the different stations set up as an assembly line. There were cutters, sanders, drillers, stainers and more.
About 50 community members volunteered their time to participate in Saturday’s build day. It was the chapter’s second bed-building project in Miami County, following a similar event held at Lang Chevrolet in August through a partnership with the Osawatomie Rotary Club.
Chapter president Rachel Kroh told the group of volunteers Saturday that the KS-Kansas City South Chapter began last August and has made more than 300 beds in the past year. Nine of those beds have been delivered to families in Paola, and volunteers planned to deliver another one Saturday at the end of their build day.
“I think it’s so cool to see a community rally together,” Kroh said.
The chapter’s territory includes five counties — Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Franklin and Miami.
On a national scale, Kroh said the organization is already nearing its goal this year of building 10,000 bunk beds.
Several of the beds made Saturday will also include a homemade quilt donated by the Saturday Sewers group that meets at the Paola Adult Education Center. The group made 20 quilts to donate to the Osawatomie event in August and another 20 quilts to donate to the Paola event.
Paola Rotary Club member Jimmy Hay took a lead role in organizing the Paola event. Hay also helps organize the school district’s annual S.O.S. (Serving Our Students) event, where Sleep in Heavenly Peace typically has a booth.
Hay brought his 15-year-old daughter, Lily, with him to Saturday’s build day.
The event required quite a bit of fundraising, as the cost for each bunk bed is $350, which includes materials for the frame, brand new mattresses and bedding.
Several local community members and organizations stepped up to sponsor beds, including Miami County Medical Center, Tammy Thomasson, Ken Smith, Elliott Insurance, Domoney & Domoney, First Option Bank, Family Center, First Security Bank, Paola Rotary Club, Reliance Label Solutions, Debrick Trucking, Town Square Event Design, Gerken Rent-All, Casa Somerset, G.K. Smith & Sons, Walmart and some anonymous donors.
