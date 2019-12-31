LOUISBURG — Miami County obtained a $3.1 million federal grant in October to improve a one-mile stretch of South Metcalf Road in Louisburg.
Mid-America Regional Council is the grant’s administrator. Miami County and the city of Louisburg will have to cover the remaining cost of the estimated $4.1 million joint project dubbed Metcalf 2.0, which is slated to begin in 2022.
The county is responsible for maintaining the road because Louisburg’s population is less than 5,000, Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon said. The city of Louisburg would take over maintenance of the improved portion of Metcalf once the project is substantially complete.
The commission on Nov. 20 awarded a contract for survey and design services to BG Consultants.
The Metcalf Road project covers 4,850 feet, from Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) to 287th Street in Louisburg. Some of the work planned for the busy corridor on the community’s east side includes roadway curb and gutter upgrade, integrated trail east along Metcalf Road from South Second Street to West 287th Street, sidewalk along Metcalf from South Second Street to South 10th Street, and improvements to the intersection at Metcalf Road and Fifth Street, near Broadmoor Elementary.
Metcalf Road, which was built in the 1940s, has transformed through the years as the city expanded. Development since the street was built includes a school, a church, housing subdivisions and the senior center, McMahon told county commissioners.
The improvements would tie into the community’s existing trail system and are also needed for safety reasons, county and city officials have said, citing the number of schoolchildren walking along and across that busy corridor on the community’s east side.
County and city leaders have said money generated from sales tax would be instrumental in funding their portion of the project. Other financing mechanisms could also come into play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.