PAOLA — After a sleet and ice storm laid a white carpet across the region Feb. 6-7, J.R. McMahon said the winter had been unlike any other in his 35 years working for Miami County.
“In Miami County, this has never happened before as long as I’ve been around — we’ve been in a blizzard warning, we’ve been in a winter storm warning and now we’ve been in an ice storm warning,” said McMahon, director of the Road and Bridge Department. “That usually doesn’t happen in the same year, and this thing started in November. We had snow storms in early November (2018).”
Just a day earlier, a 64-year-old Mound City man was killed Feb. 5 when the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 169 in Miami County crashed near 355th Street in icy conditions. Dennis J. Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
A winter snowstorm three weeks earlier took the life of a 25-year-old Paola man. Stephen N. Windler died Jan. 19 in southern Johnson County when the Kansas Department of Transportation snowplow truck he was driving went off the shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 and overturned.
Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz said in the wake of the tragedy that her department lost a member of its family.
Miami County residents weathered a brutal winter filled with snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures. Then the rains came.
Persistent, heavy rains in late May prompted flooding in low-lying areas along the Marais des Cygnes River in Miami and Linn counties and caused the city of Osawatomie to initiate emergency measures.
When the Marais des Cygnes crested at 40.27 feet mid-afternoon on May 22 in Osawatomie, it was the first time the river topped 40 feet at the community since the historic July 1, 2007, flood in which the river rose to 49.19 feet, according to National Weather Service data.
Osawatomie public works crews installed stop logs in the levee’s southwest gate about 3 a.m. May 22 to prevent rising water from entering town, former City Manager Don Cawby said later that morning.
In addition to flooding, spring storms produced blustery conditions.
Rural Lane cattleman Shane Stout expected to find a damaged fence when a neighbor called to tell him some of his calves were in the road.
In the wee hours of that April 29 morning a violent storm roared through the region, spawning an EF-O tornado that caused heavy damage to the Trinity Lutheran Church at Block (see related story). Stout assumed part of his new, barbed-wire fence had been knocked down in the storm at the family farm in the southwest corner of Miami County near Lane.
But what Stout found when he arrived at the farm on Evening Star Road was a fence in perfect condition — and six muddy calves standing in the road on the other side of it.
“Everyone thinks I’m crazy, but we had six calves go from point A to point B with a brand new, five-wire fence between them,” Stout said. “There were no wires broke, no sign anywhere they got out. There wasn’t even any hair on the wire.”
Mineral feeders in that same pasture had disintegrated and feed bunks were completely gone, Stout said. The only explanation Stout said he could come up with was the six spring calves, which weighed about 150 pounds each, had been picked up and blown over the top of the fence by a powerful wind.
“The (six calves) were muddy and looked like they had been put through the ringer,” Stout said. “One had a big cut on the nose and was having trouble breathing. We had several cows that were shook up, too.
“If somebody could explain to me how they got from one pasture to the other side, I would be willing to listen,” Stout said. “I have no explanation other than wind of some kind.”
The harsh winter and wet spring combined to deal a heavy blow to the county’s road system.
At their meeting July 10, Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 to suspend the county’s dust control program for 2019. The program is to resume in 2020.
Heavy snows, flooding and persistent rainstorms have kept the Road and Bridge Department busy repairing the county’s gravel roads since November — making it futile to prepare roads for application of dust control material this season, county officials said.
“Every time we start to prepare the roads for the (dust control) program, we would get a 4- or 5-inch rain, and we were starting back at square one, and here it is mid-July,” said Jeff McGuire, assistant director of Road and Bridge.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked McGuire how many calls the department normally receives about road conditions.
“Twenty or 25 (per month),” McGuire said. “In June, we had 150 call-in requests (for road repairs), and that’s just phone calls.
“We’ve had 100 calls in the month of July, and it’s only the 10th,” McGuire said. “I bet by the time I leave this meeting I’ll have two more.”
Rain and snow combined in October to keep a country music star from putting on a show in Miami County that had garnered national attention.
Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour concert, originally scheduled to take place Oct. 3 at MC Farms northwest of Louisburg, was rescheduled to Oct. 30 because of muddy conditions following heavy rains. On the eve of the Oct. 30 concert, the show was relocated to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., as Miami County appeared to be on a collision course with the first winter storm of the season.
