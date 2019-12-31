OSAWATOMIE — Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, state Rep. Mark Samsel and state Sen. Caryn Tyson visited Osawatomie State Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and learned about a variety of issues that could be tackled during the upcoming legislative session.
One of the biggest issues is the ongoing moratorium on admissions.
“We have to get more beds in Kansas,” she said.
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services suspended voluntary admissions at the state hospital and issued a moratorium that has limited admissions to less than 170 since 2015. The state hospital is licensed to house about 200 patients.
The state hospital is under new leadership, as Dr. Kristin Feeback was appointed as superintendent in September. She replaced Wes Cole, who had been serving as interim superintendent since July 2018.
Feeback said she is working to make sure there will be enough staffing if the moratorium is lifted.
“When the moratorium lifts, a projected increase of potentially 40 percent could result as voluntary patients will be considered for admission,” she said.
Issues began to come to the foreground about five years ago when the census at the hospital reached about 260 patients.
Also, in 2015, a 42-year-old male patient was accused of raping a 21-year-old female employee at the state hospital.
The issues caused the hospital to lose Medicaid certification in January 2016, a move that resulted in the loss of about $1 million a month in federal funds.
After the state hospital renovated the 60-bed Adair Acute Care facility, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recertified the Adair Acute Care unit in 2017.
That certification is again in jeopardy after it recently was announced that several issues were discovered during a surprise inspection of the Adair Acute Care facility. CMS officials surveyed the unit, focusing on eight patients, from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.
On Dec. 2, the state hospital received an official statement of deficiencies from the CMS surveyors, who reported issues such as treatment plans that were missing notes, lacked measurable goals and weren’t individualized enough for the patients.
The Dec. 2 statement of deficiencies gave the hospital and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) 10 days to submit a plan of correction, which they did. The plan states Jan. 10 as the day in which all deficiencies will be corrected, but Feeback believes they are already in compliance. The compliance deadline needed to be within 45 days of the Dec. 2 statement of deficiencies.
Feeback said they received a letter from CMS on Friday, Dec. 20, stating that their plan has been approved. State hospital officials are now awaiting another unannounced visit from CMS surveyors who will check to make sure the Adair unit is in compliance.
Unless the state corrects the problems, CMS officials said they will terminate Medicare payments to the Adair unit in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.