PAOLA — Drivers are being warned to put down their phones when traveling close to Paola’s schools.
The Paola Police Department recently announced that “No Phone Zone” signs have been installed along streets near Paola’s schools.
Paola Police Chief Don Poore told Paola City Council members, during their Feb. 11 meeting, that the idea was first presented after retired City Manager Jay Wieland observed similar signs while attending a training conference.
The cautionary signs are not legally enforceable, but Poore said the department hopes they serve as a reminder for teen drivers and adults about the dangers of distracted driving.
“The Paola Police Department was eager to support such a simple and hopefully effective method to remind our drivers to be safe and attentive for the sake of our children,” Capt. Eric Jenkins said in a news release. “The Paola Police Department often receives comments of concern in reference to our school crossing and pedestrian traffic. This topic is not taken lightly by our department. We are glad to do all we can in order to create the safest environment possible for our children.”
