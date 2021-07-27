Miami County residents will not go to the polls on Aug. 3 because the county has no need for a primary, according to the County Clerk/Election Office.
Here are some dates Miami County residents should keep in mind for the general election, according to the County Clerk/Election Office calendar:
Oct. 12 — Last day to register to vote in the general election.
Oct. 13 — Advance voting by mail and in person begins.
Oct. 26 — Advance ballot application deadline is 5 p.m.
Nov. 1 — Advance voting in person closes at noon.
Nov. 2 — General election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
