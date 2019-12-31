BLOCK — A tornado ripped through the Block area in the early morning hours of Monday, April 29, and local community members awoke to find that Trinity Lutheran Church had been damaged.
No injuries were reported in the tornado, which began at 4:10 a.m. six miles east of Osawatomie and traveled for about two miles before dissipating at 4:13 a.m. eight miles southeast of Osawatomie, according to the National Weather Service.
Miami County Sheriff Frank Kelly and Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Fleming joined several congregation members at Trinity Lutheran Church later that morning to assess the damage.
The roof was ripped off the southwest corner of the building, the flag pole was bent nearly in half and the church sign was a pile of rubble.
The damage also was extensive in the nearby cemetery, where several tombstones were toppled.
In addition to the damage at the church, Kelly said a large trailer was toppled and moved at a home near the church, and power lines were ripped out at another nearby home.
Jamie Bolling said she and her husband didn’t have any warning when the storm tore through their rural property southeast of Osawatomie. They didn’t even make it to the basement.
The powerful wind uprooted several trees, downed power lines, flipped a trailer, blew out the windows of their rock home built in 1868 and toppled their chimney.
Officials determined that it was an EF-0 tornado with winds as high as 85 miles per hour and a very narrow path that ranged in width from 10 to 50 feet.
Officials said there was so much rain activity at the time, the tornado likely wouldn’t have been visible.
