The 2019 general election produced only a couple of changes as most incumbents in city and school board races were reelected across the county.
Voters renewed the city of Paola’s half-cent sales tax and Miami County’s quarter-cent sales tax in convincing fashion Tuesday, Nov 5. Paola’s half-cent sales tax renewal received 556 “yes” votes and 180 “no” votes, while Miami County’s quarter-cent sales tax renewal received 2,285 “yes” votes and 958 “no” votes.
The state constitutional amendment to do away with adjusting U.S. Census figures received 1,754 “yes” votes and 1,232 “no” votes. Statewide, voters also endorsed passage of the amendment. Kansas was the only state in the nation that still adjusted its numbers for college students and military personnel to reflect where those individuals consider their permanent residency. Now, a person’s residency for the census count will be based on where they reside April 1, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Of the 23,253 registered voters in Miami County, 3,270 ballots were cast, for a 14.06 percent turnout. That percentage nearly doubles the 7.65 percent turnout in the 2017 city/school general election.
In Paola’s contested races, Mayor Artie Stuteville and City Councilman Dave Smail retained their seats.
In Louisburg, Kalee Smith retained her seat on the City Council, while challenger Donna Cook unseated Councilman Lee Baer in the Ward 2 race.
Winners of the three at-large seats on the Spring Hill City Council were Tyler Graves, Steve Owen and Andrea Hughes.
Osawatomie did not have a contested city race.
Every school board in the county featured at least one contested race. Incumbent Bruce Caldwell retained his seat on the Louisburg USD 416 board, while incumbent Tim Kelley kept his seat on the Paola USD 368 board.
Challenger Ben Wendt defeated incumbent Kristal Powell to claim Osawatomie USD 367’s at-large seat.
Ali Seeling won Spring Hill USD 230’s at-large seat in convincing fashion with 1,145 votes, more than doubling the votes cast for her nearest competitor.
