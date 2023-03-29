top story Nomad Market to open for outdoor season April 1 By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Mar 29, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nomad Market KC, a year-round market in Louisburg, is moving outdoors for the warmer months, beginning Saturday, April 1, at Second and Mulberry streets. By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — Nomad Market KC, a year-round Louisburg market is moving outside for the warmer months.Organizers have announced the market will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Second and Mulberry streets near the downtown business district.The market plans to remain at this site on Saturday mornings through October.Nomad Market also will be open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from June through August during the peak months, said Scotti Staats, chairwoman of the market.The public can choose from a range of locally produced foods, including meats, vegetables, honey, eggs, baked goods and value-added products, according to the release.“Folks have asked for a year-round market, and we are excited about its potential,” Staats said.Nomad Market KC has been operating inside the Louisburg Market Street building, and Staats said the market plans to resume operation inside Louisburg Market Street, starting in November.Interested vendors can email the market at nomadmarketkc@gmail.com. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. 