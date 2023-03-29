230329_mr_lou_market_01

Nomad Market KC, a year-round market in Louisburg, is moving outdoors for the warmer months, beginning Saturday, April 1, at Second and Mulberry streets.

 By Doug Carder

LOUISBURG — Nomad Market KC, a year-round Louisburg market is moving outside for the warmer months.

Organizers have announced the market will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Second and Mulberry streets near the downtown business district.

