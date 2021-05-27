LOUISBURG - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 south of Louisburg have reopened after being closed this morning for an overturned tractor-trailer.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office reported about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, May 27, that the northbound lanes, which had been closed between 311th Street and Kansas Highway 68 at Louisburg, were back open. Traffic was diverted to Metcalf Road while the Kansas Highway Patrol worked the crash, the sheriff's office reported.
No injuries were reported from the accident.
The sheriff's office reported it had been working several accidents Thursday morning as thunderstorms produced torrential rains across the county, causing slippery driving conditions and flash flooding in some low-lying areas.
(1) comment
Glad no one was injured but KHP should be out on 69 anyway more often and citing traffic speeders. Every day- people fly by me like I am sitting still. No reason for it at all. Enforce the laws we have! No wonder we have a lawless society. No one cares anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.