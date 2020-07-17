Residents of Miami County and the surrounding area should take extra precautions to safeguard from the heat if they plan to work or spend time outdoors this weekend.
The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for the area that begins at noon Friday, July 17, and ends at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Highs are forecast to be in the mid-90s for the next three days, with heat indexes of 105 and higher expected during that time, according to NWS.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the NWS advisory.
NWS advises people to limit their time outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun as much as possible, and check on relatives and neighbors. Keep pets in a cool and shaded environment, indoors if possible, and make sure they have plenty of water.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” NWS said in the advisory.
Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours, NWS advises. Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, the weather agency said.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” according to OSHA. “Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of heat stroke include:
- Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech
- Loss of consciousness (coma)
- Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
- Seizures
- Very high body temperature
- Fatal if treatment delayed
Symptoms for heat exhaustion include:
- Headache
- Nausea
- Dizziness
- Weakness
- Irritability
- Thirst
- Heavy sweating
- Elevated body temperature
- Decreased urine output
