Osawatomie Police Department

OSAWATOMIE – An Osawatomie police officer became ill and was transported to an area hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance believed to be fentanyl during a traffic stop in the 800 block of First Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Osawatomie.

The traffic stop led to a subsequent investigation for suspected driving under the influence at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. During contact with a suspect, the officer became ill and disoriented, exhibiting symptoms consistent with high-level opioid exposure, according to the police department.

