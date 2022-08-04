OSAWATOMIE – An Osawatomie police officer became ill and was transported to an area hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance believed to be fentanyl during a traffic stop in the 800 block of First Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Osawatomie.
The traffic stop led to a subsequent investigation for suspected driving under the influence at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. During contact with a suspect, the officer became ill and disoriented, exhibiting symptoms consistent with high-level opioid exposure, according to the police department.
The officer was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Olathe Medical Center for emergency treatment for potential opioid poisoning. At this time, the officer is still receiving treatment and recovering from the incident, according to the department.
The unknown substance was field tested with a presumptive positive result for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, according to the department.
One suspect was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of certain stimulants, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the department.
A public safety bulletin issued Thursday, Aug. 4, by the police department noted an extremely small dose of just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical care.
Fentanyl exposure may commonly occur through skin contact, inhalation or ingestion, according to the bulletin. Symptoms of fentanyl exposure may include shallow breathing, confusion, lessened alertness and loss of consciousness.
In the bulletin, Police Chief David Stuteville urged people to use extreme caution if coming into contact with unknown substances and contact emergency services immediately if you suspect an exposure.
