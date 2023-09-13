U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (middle) joins other officials during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, for a new community-based outpatient clinic for veterans. The clinic will be part of the Paola Crossings development across from Paola's Walmart on Hedge Lane, and it will replace the existing Paola VA clinic on Hospital Drive.
Chris Williams of Highlands Development talks about where the new community-based outpatient clinic for veterans will be located in relationship to U.S. Highway 169 and the rest of the Paola Crossings development near the intersection of Hedge Lane and Baptiste Drive.
Staff at the current Paola VA Clinic on Hospital Drive were given the opportunity to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new clinic on Hedge Lane. Pictured are: (from left) Dr. John Saxer, Angie Pennington, Vivion Hansen, Sheila Roth, Pam Alexander and Jennifer Williams. Not pictured is Cynthia Abbott.
A rendering shows what Paola's new community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) will look like once complete.
The current Paola VA Clinic is located at 501 S. Hospital Drive.
Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new community-based outpatient clinic for veterans in Paola.
U.S. Navy veteran Steve Eichorn of Osawatomie is one of the local veterans looking forward to a new community-based outpatient clinic being built in Paola.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Paola for veterans.
Staff members of the current Paola VA Clinic on Hospital Drive are introduced during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new clinic along Hedge Lane in Paola.
PAOLA – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Paola took place Monday, Sept. 11, marking the beginning of a project that will provide a modern treatment facility for local veterans.
Paula Roychaudhuri, Interim Medical Center Director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, welcomed a group of community members who gathered in a light rain to watch the groundbreaking event in a field across from Paola’s Walmart.
Roychaudhuri said more than 1,000 veterans are already served at the existing Paola VA Clinic at 501 S. Hospital Drive, but even more will be reached once that facility is replaced by the new one being built along Hedge Lane.
The new clinic will offer a variety of services, including primary care, mental health, telehealth, lab work, physical therapy and a rotation of specialty services.
“This clinic really gives us the opportunity to serve our veterans in a modern facility,” Roychaudhuri said.
The new clinic will be located on Lot 3 of the Paola Crossings Development, just north of the new Scooter’s Coffee and Casey’s convenience store, which were the first two additions to Paola Crossings.
Developer Chris Williams of Highlands Development said the new clinic will be 10,342 square feet, which doubles the size of the existing clinic.
Granite Build is the general contractor, and Williams said crews should be starting construction work in a few weeks, once steel is on site.
Stephanie Tuley-Fuson, strategic partnership officer, said the new Paola community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) is set to open in May of 2024, and it will be comparable in appearance to the Lenexa clinic.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran spoke at the event, along with Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts and other representatives of the project.
Moran said it’s appropriate the event took place on 9/11, which is a day he won’t forget 22 years ago. Moran said he was in Washington D.C. during the terrorist attack, and he smelled the smoke from the Pentagon. A few days later, he was at a makeshift memorial at Ground Zero.
He picked up a piece of notebook paper with a child’s handwriting on it, and he has never forgotten the words he read.
“It said, ‘Dear Daddy. I love you. I hope heaven is a wonderful place. I hope I live a life good enough to be with you in heaven someday,’” Moran said, adding that the letter was signed by a 12-year-old girl.
The moment stuck with Moran.
“I need to figure out how to make the world safer,” he remembers thinking.
Working toward that goal includes having a strong military, which Moran said also means making sure veterans are taken care of and have access to benefits and healthcare.
“This clinic is one more step toward our promise to provide benefits and healthcare to all veterans,” Moran said.
He added that nearly 9,000 Kansans have applied for benefits through the PACT Act, which is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
“Thank you all for knowing the value of a veteran,” Moran told the crowd of attendees.
Many of those in attendance were holding umbrellas, including Navy veteran Steve Eichorn of Osawatomie.
Eichorn served from 1969 to 1972, and he has received treatment at a number of local VA clinics, including the one in Paola. Eichorn said he has traveled to Lenexa to get help with his hearing aids, and he’s looking forward to having another local option once the new Paola clinic opens.
Eichorn was invited to the groundbreaking by Roberts, who told those in attendance that the Miami County Commission has always been steadfast in its support of veterans.
“To bring a clinic of this caliber to Paola is a blessing to all of us,” Roberts said.
