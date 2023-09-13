230913_mr_va_clinic_001

PAOLA – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Paola took place Monday, Sept. 11, marking the beginning of a project that will provide a modern treatment facility for local veterans.

Paula Roychaudhuri, Interim Medical Center Director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, welcomed a group of community members who gathered in a light rain to watch the groundbreaking event in a field across from Paola’s Walmart.

