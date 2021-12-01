LOUISBURG — County officials are reviewing options to correct a 800 MHz radio system coverage gap in the northeast corner of the county.
The $8.3 million radio system from Motorola became fully operational in early July and is to be used by first responders with all the agencies in the county.
Law enforcement and emergency management officials reported Nov. 17 there is a 12-square-mile section of “dead space” in the northeast, as well as some possible coverage lapses in the southwest and west-central parts of the county.
It appears that missing data from the radio testing period could be responsible for some of problem, officials said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners Wednesday, Sept. 24, that TUSA Consulting Services, the county’s consultant for the radio project, discussed the problem with county officials in a conference call earlier that week.
“They do agree there’s an issue in the northeast part of the county,” Whelan said.
Whelan said the county is questioning third party testing that was completed in late July and early August.
“There appears to be multiple tiles, basically quarter-mile by quarter-mile square areas, that we know we drove, but they do not show up in the testing data,” Whelan said. “We have a large swath of the east part of the county that doesn’t show anything, and southwest and west-central part of the county that aren’t showing as being tested that I know for sure were (tested).”
Whelan said he was present during testing southwest and north of Osawatomie and in the western part of the county.
“I drove those roads and I know we’ve done them,” Whelan said. “Those aren’t showing up as testing, so we’re discussing with TUSA the options of either having the third party vendor resupply that data for mapping purposes and (retesting) the northeast area completely and see what’s going on.
“We’re going to be doing some additional driving here in the next few weeks to see what we can come up with,” he said.
Whelan acknowledged some roads were not accessible during the testing period because of flooding from heavy rain events.
Motorola guaranteed 95 percent coverage, commissioners, Sheriff Frank Kelly and Whelan all agreed at the commission’s Nov. 17 meeting. Kelly said that a resolution needs to be a priority because of safety concerns.
Commissioners questioned if the radio system was actually covering 95 percent of the county.
“So, you won’t know about your 95 percent coverage until you do your next testing?” Commissioner Phil Dixon asked.
Whelan said TUSA thinks the county is receiving 95 percent coverage.
“That number is kind of arbitrary, based on the number of missing tiles that weren’t tested,” Whelan said. “TUSA is believing that we do have 95 percent coverage, so we’ll see what we have after we have those tiles retested.”
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said he finds it hard to believe that the problem wasn’t identified before the system went live.
“Your third party vendor should be held accountable for the testing, and the county shouldn’t receive any bill from that — they should take care of that,” Roberts said.
Whelan said three options are being considered: installing repeaters in cars at a cost of about $7,000 per unit, putting up an additional tower in the northeast part of the county at a TUSA-estimated cost of about $1.5 million, or joining the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System (MARRS) which is a consortium of 700 MHz and 800 MHz trunked radio systems in the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) region. Neighboring Johnson County to the north and Cass County, Mo., to the east are members of MARRS. Whelan estimated the cost of joining MARRS to take advantage of the cross-connection of towers would be about $1 million.
“To have 12 square miles where it’s very intermittent on portables or no coverage at all on portables, that’s problematic,” Whelan said. “We’re trying to do our due diligence to come up with the best solution — try and find all the dead areas and get some accurate information.”
