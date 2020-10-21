201021_mr_ohs_homecoming

Kaeden Carver and Meadow Stull were crowned king and queen at halftime of the Osawatomie High School homecoming game against Bishop Ward on Friday, Oct. 16, at Lynn Dickey Field. Each were presented with special homecoming king and queen masks. The Trojans won the game, 38-35.

 Gene Morris / Staff Photo

Carver and Stull were presented with special homecoming king and queen masks.

The Trojans rallied from behind twice to win the game, 38-35. The community also honored retiring coach Rodney Madden who guided the Trojan football program for the past 30 years.

The other homecoming queen candidates were Madie Ballou, Kylee Barnett and Allie Lagasse. The other king candidates were Logan Aden, Jackson Farley and Leo Flores.

