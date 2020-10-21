Kaeden Carver and Meadow Stull were crowned king and queen at halftime of the Osawatomie High School homecoming game against Bishop Ward on Friday, Oct. 16, at Lynn Dickey Field.
Carver and Stull were presented with special homecoming king and queen masks.
The Trojans rallied from behind twice to win the game, 38-35. The community also honored retiring coach Rodney Madden who guided the Trojan football program for the past 30 years.
The other homecoming queen candidates were Madie Ballou, Kylee Barnett and Allie Lagasse. The other king candidates were Logan Aden, Jackson Farley and Leo Flores.
