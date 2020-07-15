OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School commencement is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the OHS football stadium, and the school district will have a junior-senior pool party event in place of prom.
The stage for graduation will be on the track in front of the home stadium facing the football field, according to a USD 367 news release. The audience will sit on the football field.
The district asks that attendees bring their own lawn chairs/blankets and social distance from other families by 6 feet. Superintendent Justin Burchett said that because of the social distancing and the outdoor venue, masks are recommended but not required for commencement.
The Ozone outdoor pool will be used as an alternative to a traditional prom/after prom which does not lend itself to social distancing, school officials said in a news release.
OHS Junior/Senior Celebration 2020 will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 17, at the pool. In addition to the pool party, the event will include games in the parking lot, a DJ, photo booth, food and prizes, according to the release.
Only Osawatomie junior and senior students will be allowed at the event to follow community social distancing measures, school officials said. Once present, participants will not be allowed to leave until midnight unless a parent contacts a sponsor to approve the student’s release, according to the district.
Graduation practice will take place Thursday, July 16. Graduates should report to the football field no later than 9 a.m., according to the release.
