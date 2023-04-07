230412_mr_remington_resigns_01

Justin Remington

OSAWATOMIE – Justin Remington will be stepping down in mid-April as principal of Osawatomie High School.

In a letter to OHS parents and students, Superintendent Greg Clark said Remington had submitted his resignation, effective April 14. The letter, dated Thursday, April 6, did not provide an explanation for Remington’s departure.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

