OSAWATOMIE – Justin Remington will be stepping down in mid-April as principal of Osawatomie High School.
In a letter to OHS parents and students, Superintendent Greg Clark said Remington had submitted his resignation, effective April 14. The letter, dated Thursday, April 6, did not provide an explanation for Remington’s departure.
Clark wasn’t immediately available for comment on Friday.
In the letter, Clark said he and OHS Assistant Principal Luke Hall would serve as interim principals for the remainder of the school year.
“We look forward to working together to ensure that our high school students continue to receive the highest quality education possible,” Clark said in the letter.
The Osawatomie USD 367 school board hired Remington in February 2022 to succeed retiring OHS Principal Jeff White, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
Remington brought 17 years of public education experience, both in Kansas and Missouri, to the position – including stints as a principal and an athletic director. At the time of his hiring, Remington was serving as district activities/athletic director for the Grandview (Mo.) school district.
In the letter, Clark expressed confidence the transition in leadership for the remainder of the school year would be smooth.
“We understand that this transition may be unexpected and may raise some questions and concerns, but we want to assure you that both myself and Mr. Hall are well-equipped to take on this role and have a deep commitment to our students’ success,” Clark said.
