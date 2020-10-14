OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 16, when the Trojans take on Bishop Ward at Lynn Dickey Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and the homecoming coronation will take place at halftime.
Queen candidates are Madie Ballou, Kylee Barnett, Allie Lagasse and Meadow Stull. King candidates are Logan Aden, Kaeden Carver, Jackson Farley and Leo Flores.
Osawatomie High School submitted the following candidate bio information:
Queen candidates
Madie Ballou is the daughter of Cindy Ballou and Terry and Emily Ballou. She is a member of the OHS volleyball team, the basketball team, the softball team, and the track Team. Madie is a senior class representative of OHS Student Council, president of Science Club, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the National Honor Society, and co-president of Sub-Debs. She plays volleyball for the Slammers Team in Paola, and helps coach little girls’ volleyball for Osawatomie Recreation. After graduation, Madie plans to attend college to obtain her surgical technology certification with hopes of playing volleyball at the collegiate level.
Kylee Barnett is the daughter of Liz and Josh Barnett. She is a member of the OHS volleyball team, the basketball team, and the swim team. Kylee is a member of the National Honor Society and the president of Calling All Girls. Kylee is working on her certified nursing assistant certification while attending high school. After graduation, Kylee plans to attend a four-year university and major in education with the hopes of teaching in an elementary school.
Allie Lagasse is the daughter of Sharon and Eric Lagasse. She is a member of the OHS volleyball team, the basketball team, and co-captain of the Dazzlers team. Allie is co-president of the OHS Student Council, president of National Honor Society, and serves as a student ambassador. Allie is a member of the FFA Club, the Science Club, and co-president of Sub Debs. After graduation, Allie plans to attend Kansas State University and major in Animal Science and decide her career path while earning her degree.
Meadow Stull is the daughter of Lorrie and Bill Stull. She is a member of the OHS volleyball team, the basketball team, and the softball team. Meadow is co-president of the OHS Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, a student ambassador, president of the Art Club, a member of the Science Club, a member of the KAY’s Club, and a member of Calling All Girls. She plays on Team Kansas Softball, and helps teach Sunday school at the First Presbyterian Church of Osawatomie. After graduation, Meadow plans to attend Emporia State University to earn her bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performances, and ultimately earn her master’s in Occupational Therapy. Meadow hopes to work in a school setting as a pediatric occupational therapist.
King candidates
Logan Aden is the son of Jackie and Brett Glendening and the late Wayne Aden. Logan previously was active in FFA and the Science Club and is currently completing his second year in the automotive tech program in Garnett through Flint Hills Technical College while attending Osawatomie High School. Logan enjoys going to car shows and working on cars. After graduation, Logan plans to attend Pittsburg State University and continue in the automotive program there with hopes of working at a car dealership in Johnson County.
Kaeden Carver is the son of Christine Carver. He is a member of the OHS cross country team, the basketball team, and the track team. Kaeden is a senior class representative of OHS Student Council, and a member of the Science Club. After graduation, Kaeden plans to attend a four-year university to earn his bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance with hopes of working for a large corporation in the Kansas City area.
Jackson Farley is the son of Lisa and John Farley. He is a member of the golf team, the Scholar’s Bowl team and the OHS Singers. Jack is the senior class president, a student ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of Science Club, and assists with the sound production for OHS musicals. Jack plans to attend a four-year university and major in Engineering or Physics with hopes of deciding on his career path while earning his degree.
Leo Flores is the son of Lidia Delgado and Jorge Flores. He is a member of the basketball team, and was a previous member of the cross country team and the track team. Leo is a student ambassador, plays competitive soccer for the KC Legends Soccer Club, and attends St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie. Leo plans to attend the University of Kansas and major in Business Administration with a minor in Management Information Systems with hopes of becoming a medical and health services manager in a hospital or nursing home.
