Olathe Health, which operates clinics and rehab services in Miami County and oversees operation of the Miami County Medical Center, has signed a letter of intent to join The University of Kansas Health System.
Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System have signed a letter of intent for Olathe Health to join The University of Kansas Health System.
Olathe Health operates family medicine clinics and rehab services in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg, as well as oversees operation of the Miami County Medical Center in Paola.
Nothing changes at present for patients or the community as a result of this announcement, as the due diligence process could take several months to complete, officials from both health systems said in a news release.
As one health system, Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System will enhance access across the region for patients to receive primary and specialty care and treatment, according to the release.
“We’re proud of what we have achieved as an independent health system over the past 70 years, and we are excited about joining a health system that complements our expertise and brings additional resources to better position our community for a brighter future,” said Stan Holm, president and CEO of Olathe Health. “As one health system, we will be able to enhance access through even more care options close to home.”
The letter of intent is the result of consideration by the boards and senior leaders of both organizations, according to the release. By signing the letter of intent, Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System agree to a period of due diligence, where both organizations will spend time completing the details of a final agreement.
“As the region’s only academic health system and destination for complex care, we are committed to offering patients a seamless healthcare experience,” said Bob Page, president and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System. “This is an exciting day for our health system, and for Kansas City.”
According to the release, key details of the letter of intent include:
Significant investments in and enhancements over time to current Olathe Health services, facilities, infrastructure and technology
Retention of Olathe Health associates, with Olathe Health’s senior leadership team continuing in place as part of The University of Kansas Health System
Extension of highly specialized care to the Olathe Health service area and beyond
Support for Olathe Medical Center’s goal to achieve Magnet Designation, the nation’s most respected designation for nursing excellence
