Miami County Medical Center

Olathe Health, which operates clinics and rehab services in Miami County and oversees operation of the Miami County Medical Center, has signed a letter of intent to join The University of Kansas Health System.

Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System have signed a letter of intent for Olathe Health to join The University of Kansas Health System.

Olathe Health operates family medicine clinics and rehab services in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg, as well as oversees operation of the Miami County Medical Center in Paola.

