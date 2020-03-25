Miami County Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and most of our Olathe Health primary care and specialty clinics are open and seeing patients, according to an Olathe Health news release.
Olathe Health announced it has implemented a few changes to its business practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and for the safety of patients and associates, including:
- Postponing some elective procedures at the hospitals. Patients will be called directly by their provider's office if they are affected.
- Temporarily relocating some of its clinic staff to other clinic locations, so a very small number of clinics are currently closed. Olathe Health has updated the clinic location pages on its website at olathehealth.org to show what clinics are affected.
- Restricting non-essential visitors from its hospitals. The full policy can be found on Olathe Health's website at olathehealth.org/coronavirus.
Olathe Health has a web page specifically for its COVID-19 response with the most up-to-date information: olathehealth.org/coronavirus.
