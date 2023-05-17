PAOLA – Plans for the old North School in Paola to be turned into an event center aren’t dead yet even though Paola City Council members denied a request to rezone the property.
Council members, during their May 9 meeting, voted unanimously to reject a request from Brady Brothers LLC to rezone the property at 302 N. Oak St. from NC-R1 (Neighborhood Conservation Residential) to TA (Thoroughfare Access).
The vote overruled the Paola Planning Commission, which voted 4-2 on March 21 to recommend approval of the rezoning because it would provide for the best long-term development options.
The Paola school district sold the old North School building to Brady Brothers in 2016, but the building has been vacant since, with Brady Brothers using it most recently for storage.
Brady Brothers originally requested the rezoning change to allow for multi-family apartments, which aren’t allowed under the current zoning. But it was announced at the March meeting that Blake Harris, who owns The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg, would like to purchase the building and renovate it into an event center.
The building could be used as an event center under the existing zoning, but it would require a conditional-use permit. Harris expressed his opposition to that, saying he would be investing too much money into the project to have a temporary permit that could be pulled in the future if neighbors oppose the business.
Several neighbors spoke out against the rezoning at both the March 21 and May 9 meetings, although several of them also said they didn’t necessarily oppose the planned event center and revitalization of the old school.
During an interview Monday, May 15, Harris said that positive feedback from the neighbors convinced him to move forward with plans to request a conditional-use permit for an event center called Lincoln Event Space.
Harris said there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome during the planning process, and he recently learned that he did not receive a $1.5 million SPRINT grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce that could have been used on the project, but he is still determined to revitalize the old school building.
Plans for the conditional-use permit are tentatively scheduled to go before the Paola Planning Commission in June and then the Paola City Council after that, Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.