230517_mr_north_school_01

PAOLA – Plans for the old North School in Paola to be turned into an event center aren’t dead yet even though Paola City Council members denied a request to rezone the property.

Council members, during their May 9 meeting, voted unanimously to reject a request from Brady Brothers LLC to rezone the property at 302 N. Oak St. from NC-R1 (Neighborhood Conservation Residential) to TA (Thoroughfare Access).

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.