PLEASANTON – Olive’s Hope Pet Rescue is asking for donations as it looks for a permanent home.
The pet rescue serving Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties currently operates out of the homes of volunteers.
“Most of our dogs and cats come from Miami County, specifically Louisburg, Osawatomie and Paola,” said board member Staci Stark. “Before our dogs are adopted out, they are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, checked for heart worms, given flea and tick medicine and micro-chipped.
“We have an adoption contract and an application each potential adopter must complete prior to adoption,” she said. “The packet the adopter gets includes the dog or cat's history if known, microchip registration and vaccine records.”
Adoption fees are $160 for dogs and $40 for cats.
Olive’s Hope Pet Rescue operated on charitable donations and adoption fees.
The group has a new-to-them van, which was donated to Olive’s Hope from a group that dismantled.
Olive’s Hope Pet Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Donations, which are tax deductible, can be made through the website at oliveshope.org, using PayPal sandy@oliveshope.org or through Farmers State Bank care of Olive’s Hope Pet Rescue, 901 Main St., Pleasanton, Kan., 66075.
Olive’s Hope adopts out an average of 250 to 300 animals each year. The pet rescue organization started in August 2008.
The Olive’s Hope Pet Rescue foster volunteers house about 80 dogs and 20 cats at any given time.
Olive’s Hope has board members and volunteers at events every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at PetSmart at 119th and Metcalf, hold events at the Louisburg Cider Mill during Cider Fest every year and at Junk and Donuts events on the second Saturday of every month.
Board members are director Sandy Atkisson, Barb Mahring, Staci Stark, Teresa Whitaker, Becky Andres and Tiarra Mann. Volunteers are Athena Springer, Taylor Mahring, Becca Bishop, Rachel Hoffman, Leann Bauer and Tim Creighton.
