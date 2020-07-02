A man in his 40s was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday, July 2, west of Paola.
Miami County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to make a vehicle check at 4:26 p.m. July 2 near 303rd Street and Lone Star Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
When deputies arrived, they found a pickup truck that had been involved in a one-vehicle crash. The vehicle had extensive damage and was in a ditch and in high grass, according to the release.
While searching the crash scene, deputies located a male in his 40s who was pinned under the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The crash is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Miami County Emergency Medical Services and the Paola Police Department assisted with the call.
There is no foul play suspected, and the name of the deceased man is not being released at this time, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the investigations division at (913) 294-3232 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
