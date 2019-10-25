OSAWATOMIE — The bewitching hour is approaching, and it’s not midnight.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Halloween, hundreds of goblins, ghosts and other characters will ascend upon downtown Osawatomie for the community’s annual Spook Fest celebration.
Games for the kids will begin at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in City Auditorium, located at 439 Main St.
Then at 4:30 p.m., the Spook Fest parade will get underway in the downtown business district.
Children adorned in their Halloween costumes will parade on Main Street while parents, merchants and other community members line the sidewalks. Candy will be on the evening’s menu.
Spook Fest promises plenty of fun, games and treats for the kids, organizers said.
Volunteers interested in helping with Spook Fest are encouraged to contact the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce at (913) 755-4114 or email: chamber@osawatomiechamber.org.
Hitomi Lamirande is the Chamber’s executive director.
