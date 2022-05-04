OSAWATOMIE – Brown Avenue, between 16th and 18th streets, will undergo a full reconstruction as part of an asphalt street project this summer.
At its April 14 meeting, the City Council awarded the asphalt contract to Killough Construction for $730,396.35. The Ottawa-based asphalt contractor was the apparent lower bidder among four companies vying for the work.
Killough’s bid came in more than $100,000 below the engineer’s estimate of about $837,000.
“I was very pleased with the results, especially in this economy and the prices we are seeing in construction right now,” said Jason Hoskinson, engineer with BG Consultants.
Hoskinson and Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening went through the proposal, which included options for asphalt and concrete, with Killough Construction submitting the low bid for both options.
Killough’s bid for the concrete option was $807,291.33.
“Based on funding and the remaining street projects, the asphalt street option is probably the best option moving forward,” Hoskinson said.
Glendening concurred.
“The type of street we’re looking at here is what you would see on Walnut, from Seventh to 12th streets,” Glendening said. “This would be a full deck removal and reconstruction of the street, not an overlay like what was done in and around the downtown area.”
Council member Karen LaDuex asked Hoskinson and Glendening why they recommended asphalt instead of concrete.
“So we were planning to spend a minimum of almost $837,000,” LaDuex said. “We can get concrete for $30,000 less than that. So even though it’s higher than asphalt, it’s no maintenance.”
Hoskinson said both options would require some maintenance.
“You will still have to seal the cracks, the joints on concrete … There will be some patches over the lifespan,” Hoskinson said.
Hoskinson said the asphalt street should have a lifespan of 40 years with proper maintenance.
Hoskinson and Glendening noted the $77,000 price difference between Killough’s asphalt and concrete bids would be enough of a savings to cover most of the maintenance costs during the asphalt street’s lifespan.
“(The $77,000) would provide enough to invest in some seals over time, as well as mill and overlay roughly half way through the service life,” Hoskinson said.
With the asphalt bid coming in more than $100,000 under the engineer’s estimate, the city could put those funds toward additional mill and overlay work or other street projects in the city’s Paving the Way street program, Glendening said.
Council member Dan Macek asked about the price of asphalt, which is tied to fluctuating oil prices.
“With the volatility in the oil market right now, how long is this bid good for?” Macek asked. “When would we be looking at starting the project?”
The engineer and deputy city manager estimated the project would begin in early July, depending on weather. The contractor has a late start date in September.
Regardless of when the project begins in that several-month window, the asphalt price in Killough's bid was locked in at the amount council members were considering that evening, Hoskinson said.
Hoskinson was asked about street traffic, noting it could increase significantly if the city decided in the future to extend Brown Avenue toward Trojan Elementary School, though no plans are currently in the works to do that.
“As this is designed now, it stops at 18th Street,” Glendening said.
Addressing the traffic question, Hoskinson said the asphalt will be 8 inches thick.
“The pavement thickness we’ve got here is very common all over the eastern part of Kansas,” Hoskinson said. “It will carry residential traffic, school buses, trash trucks, things of that nature. I have every confidence it would perform, even if that (street) was extended through.”
Mayor Nick Hampson said since Brown Avenue is not a main thoroughfare at this location and if $77,000 would cover most of the maintenance, he favored going with asphalt.
Council members agreed. The vote to approve the asphalt contract with Killough was unanimous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.