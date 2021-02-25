OSAWATOMIE — A request that first surfaced last fall has come home to roost.
The Osawatomie City Council adopted an ordinance at its Thursday, Feb. 12, meeting that allows hens to be kept on residential property inside the city limits, subject to certain limitations.
The issue came up at the city’s Nov. 12 meeting when a resident asked the council to consider lifting a ban on chickens.
“A Northland resident came to a meeting and asked us to look into chickens,” Mayor Mark Govea said. “City Council directed staff to look at it and come back with a ordinance.”
After collecting more input during discussions at council meetings in December and January, council members adopted a final version of the proposed ordinance three months to the day after the subject was introduced, which observers familiar with the process would note is a quick turnaround for any governing agency.
Council members showed they were receptive to the idea — going from request to ordinance over the course of three meetings — as some residents in Miami County and across the nation look for ways to supplement their food supply, from gathering eggs to growing vegetables, during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
One city official pointed out the very real benefits of raising hens, among which include as a source of eggs.
Director of Community Development Ed Beaudry said he was glad to see this issue come before the council, and he is looking forward to working with interested residents to ensure happy neighbors and healthy flocks.
“Raising chickens comes with a lot of benefits to the owner, such as a food source and the potential for supplemental income, so I’m happy to see our residents get the opportunity to invest in a venture like this,” Beaudry said. “But I also know that chickens require a lot more upkeep than many might realize, so I’m really glad that Council approved a set of maintenance and permitting requirements to keep neighbors happy and our community clean and sanitary.”
Ordinance No. 3791 can be found in full on the city’s website at osawatomieks.org/documents/ordinances. It details limitations on the number of hens per property and other specifications.
For more information on the ordinance, including permitting requirements and building codes related to the construction of coops and other structures, please contact Ed Beaudry at 913-755-2146 x102 or by email at ebeaudry@osawatomieks.org.
