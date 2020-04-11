OSAWATOMIE - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the city of Osawatomie.
The advisory was issued on the evening of Thursday, April 9, due to a water main break at 12th Street and Trojan Drive, according to a city news release.
The line break caused a loss of pressure in the system, and failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to a KDHE news release.
A city news release stated that crews worked through the night to locate, repair and notify residents of the water break and subsequent boil advisory. Water pressure was restored at about 1 a.m.
Due to the late hour of the notice, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also issued a Code Red message that should have alerted affected residents who are signed up for the emergency notification service.
“Our crews took every precaution to maintain the quality of our water line, but the loss of pressure, scope of the repair, and hydrant flushing done afterwards may have inadvertently introduced contaminants into the line,” the city posted on Facebook at about noon Friday. “A member of our crew is currently transporting water samples from the affected area to KDHE in Topeka for further testing, and we hope the advisory will be rescinded soon.”
The city also reminded residents of the difference between a boil order and a boil advisory. A boil order means that contaminants have been confirmed to be present in a water line. A boil advisory means that contaminants may be present in the line but have not been confirmed, according to the post.
KDHE issued a news release at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, stating that the boil water advisory has been rescinded.
“Laboratory testing samples collected from the city of Osawatomie indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved,” according to the release.
