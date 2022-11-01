221102_mr_trail_grant_01

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids speaks to a gathering at the Mile Zero trailhead Saturday, Oct. 29, in Osawatomie about a federal grant to imrpove and expand the Flint Hills Trail State Park.

 Submitted photo

OSAWATOMIE — Representatives of federal, state and local government agencies joined members of the community on Saturday, Oct. 29, to celebrate a $24.8 million federal grant recently awarded to improve and expand the Flint Hills Trail State Park, which begins at the Mile Zero trailhead in Osawatomie.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant will help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles of the trail, from Council Grove to Herington, according to a news release.

