OSAWATOMIE — Representatives of federal, state and local government agencies joined members of the community on Saturday, Oct. 29, to celebrate a $24.8 million federal grant recently awarded to improve and expand the Flint Hills Trail State Park, which begins at the Mile Zero trailhead in Osawatomie.
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant will help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles of the trail, from Council Grove to Herington, according to a news release.
“Flint Hills Trail State Park presents a remarkable opportunity for exercise, nature-viewing, and tourism in some of Kansas’ most beautiful areas,” said Brad Loveless, secretary for Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “Thanks to this grant, and the amazing partnerships formed since the trail’s inception — especially those with trail volunteers and cooperating landowners and neighbors — we can now see the finish line for trail completion.”
The RAISE grant will invest in drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences and gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage. These improvements will open the full length of the Flint Hills Trail’s 118 miles, making it part of 186 miles of directly connected trails in eastern Kansas, according to the release.
A 2021 economic impact study conducted by Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research determined that Flint Hills Trail State Park provides more than $1.8 million in economic impact to the communities it passes through.
U.S. Rep Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District which includes Miami County, also was in attendance to address the gathering Saturday morning at the Mile Zero trailhead.
“The Flint Hills Trail not only provides a safe, beautiful and continuous stretch of land for pedestrians and cyclists, but also directly benefits our local economy,” said Davids, vice chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “I’m glad residents of Miami, Franklin, and other Kansas counties will be now able to enjoy the new outdoor spaces in their communities.”
The day’s activities also included a breakfast, an awards ceremony recognizing the winners of a poster design contest undertaken at Osawatomie Middle School, and a community forum about the city’s electric vehicle and charging station project called “Charging Forward.”
A trail run took place following the celebration at Mile Zero.
