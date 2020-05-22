OSAWATOMIE – The executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce has resigned.
Hitomi Lamirande announced Friday, May 22, in a message sent via email to chamber members that she has submitted her resignation after three years in the position as the chamber's executive director.
“The past three years have been filled with so many emotions, and resigning from this position was not an easy decision for me,” Lamirande said. “I have decided that it is best for myself and my family to focus solely on the endeavors of the Flower Shop and Wedding Venue at this time.”
Lamirande was involved in serving members of the chamber and recruiting new ones, as well as promoting new businesses, existing businesses and other initiatives to promote economic growth.
In addition, she also has been active in helping plan numerous community events.
Lamirande organized the community’s inaugural Soap Box Derby race last June on Main Street, from 12th Street to the John Brown Park entrance. The Tornado Alley Rally is currently the only Soap Box Derby run in Kansas.
The chamber’s board of directors will be accepting resumes until Monday, June 29, as it begins the search for a new director, according to Lamirande.
Those interested in the position can submit their resume via e-mail at chamber@osawatomiechamber.com, by regular mail at P.O. Box 63, or in person at the chamber office, located at 509 Fifth St.
Lamirande said she has appreciated the opportunity to serve as the chamber's executive director.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our members on the various events that we host throughout the year and hope that my board will find someone who will continue to inspire and lead our businesses, our schools, our city and our community into an amazing future,” Lamirande said.
