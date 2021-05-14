OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s mask mandate has been lifted, effective May 19.
City Council members made swift work of unanimously adopting an ordinance Thursday night to repeal the city’s mask mandate. The ordinance, approved during their May 13 regular meeting, will go into effect less than a week later on Wednesday, May 19, after it publishes in the Miami County Republic that morning.
The Osawatomie City Council, in a 5-4 vote, rejected an attempt to repeal the city mandate in late April.
Before casting the tie-breaking vote April 22, Mayor Mark Govea said his priority was for people to get vaccinated. Govea said he was in favor of delaying the issue until the council’s May 13 meeting to provide time for more people to become vaccinated.
City Manager Mike Scanlon told council members Thursday night the ordinance was identical to the one he had presented at the April 22 meeting to repeal the original ordinance that established the mask mandate in July 2020.
Scanlon concluded his brief remarks Thursday by noting that earlier that day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors. The CDC also said fully vaccinated people did not need to physically distance during indoor or outdoor activities. The agency noted a few exceptions, such as still recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks when traveling by plane or other means of public transportation.
No one from the audience spoke in favor or against masks Thursday night. Neither the mayor nor any council members raised an objection to repealing the mask mandate. The City Council voted 8-0 to lift the mask order without further discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.