OSAWATOMIE — Josh Coffelt, a volunteer firefighter for the Osawatomie Fire Department, was killed in a one-vehicle, non-work-related accident Sunday, March 27.
The department posted a statement about the loss on its official Facebook page.
“Our prayers are with his family,” the statement said. “Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated for his family as well as the OZFD family.”
Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love said the call was dispatched at 10:04 a.m. Sunday, and Osawatomie firefighters were first on the scene of the accident near 355th Street and Crescent Hill Road south of Osawatomie.
Love said the responding firefighters recognized the Nissan Altima and Coffelt, which made things difficult, but he was proud of their professionalism as they worked the scene and handled the extrication.
“If it was any of us, we would want our own guys to take care of it,” Love said.
Coffelt was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Love said the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, and members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.
Capt. Matt Kelly with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Love said Coffelt attended Osawatomie High School with some of his other firefighters, which allowed him to fit right in when he joined the department two years ago. Love said Coffelt was dedicated and moved quickly through his training before officially joining the department.
“He was very proud when he got his black helmet,” Love said.
Coffelt also worked as a mechanic at K&T Auto in Osawatomie.
“Josh was more than our employee,” K&T posted on its Facebook page. “He was our friend, our brother, our family. Josh had a heart like no other. He was the kind of guy to give you the shirt off his back. He was a hard worker, always willing to give more with nothing asked In return. I ask you to please keep his family and his beautiful children in your prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy Josh, you will be missed every day. The shop will not be the same without you bud.”
