OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie City Council initiated its Pave the Way street improvement program by authorizing the sale of $6.32 million in general obligation bonds at its Jan. 13 meeting.
The bonds will finance $5.315 million for street improvements, $90,000 to reimburse city funds already expended to purchase 800 megahertz radios for first responders, and $915,000 for refinancing a sewer project loan that financed upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
The issuance is part of a multi-year capital improvement plan totaling $8.6 million. This includes streets that the council previously directed city staff to move forward on for 2022 and 2023.
Those streets, along with each project’s estimated cost, are the following:
- Main Street Terrace (16th Street to 18th Street) $1 million
- Walnut Avenue (Fourth Street to Sixth Street) $250,000
- 18th Street (Main Street to Brown Avenue) $150,000
- Brown Avenue (16th Street to 18th Street) $350,000
- Brown Avenue (7th Street to 12th Street) $1.75 million
- Sixth Street (within city limits) $5 million
Combined with the funds for emergency radios, these projects account for the multi-year $8.6 million capital improvement program.
The general obligation bond sale is scheduled to take place Feb. 10, and the City Council is expected to award the sale to the successful bidder at the council’s meeting that evening.
