In an effort to safeguard the community against the spread of COVID-19, Osawatomie City Council has decided to host its regularly scheduled Thursday, May 14, meeting remotely, city officials said in a news release.
The city will utilize the GoToMeeting platform. There is no charge to use this software, and persons without internet access who wish to attend can use a telephone to dial in and listen to the audio, according to a release.
Join the meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone by using the link and access code below:
https://www.gotomeet.me/CityOfOsawatomie/city-council-meeting---may-14th-2020
Access code: #ozcouncil514#
Residents can also dial in by using their phone and following the prompts:
+1 (872) 240-3412 | Access Code: 896-214-925.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
