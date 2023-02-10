top story Osawatomie couple transforms yard into Chiefs play area By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230215_mr_chiefs_yard_01 Jenny Wilson poses with a mannequin dressed like Patrick Mahomes in front of her Osawatomie home. Show more Show less Jenny Wilson poses with a mannequin dressed like Patrick Mahomes in front of her Osawatomie home. Jenny Wilson and Trent Elmquist have transformed their yard into a Chiefs-themed play area, complete with a makeshift football field. OSAWATOMIE – Anyone who drives by the Main Street home of Jenny Wilson and Trent Elmquist in Osawatomie should immediately know which team the couple will be rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday.The yard and home are covered in Kansas City Chiefs red and gold, from flags and logos to a Chiefs Christmas tree and ticket booth.There's even a makeshift football field complete with goal posts and lights strung along the yard lines.Jenny said the real fun begins on game days.That's when Jenny and Trent bring out the rest of their Chiefs memorabilia, including an inflatable KC Wolf, large drum, and mannequins to pose, one of which is dressed like Patrick Mahomes.It's not uncommon to find Trent grilling in the front yard with the game being projected onto the side of the house."It's a yardgate instead of a tailgate," Jenny said with a smile.During the AFC Championship game, one of the mannequins was dressed up like a Bengals player, and it was positioned to look like it was being roasted over the grill.Jenny said the community response has been great, and it seems like the entire neighborhood comes together to support the Chiefs."The neighbors will come out, and cars will drive by and honk," Jenny said.Jenny and Trent said they both are lifelong Chiefs fans, and they can't wait for Super Bowl Sunday when they plan to have some friends and family members over to the house for the big game.If the Chiefs end up winning, Jenny and Trent look forward to celebrating with their neighbors."We'll grab the flags and run up and down the street," Jenny said. "We've also saved a few fireworks from the Fourth of July." 