OSAWATOMIE — A drug investigation by Osawatomie Police Department detectives led to the execution of a search warrant and an arrest made on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 18.
A narcotics search warrant was served at 428 Lincoln Ave. at 9:16 a.m., Nov. 18, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Detectives began the investigation after receiving numerous tips of drug activity from the residence. After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant through Miami County District Court, according to the release.
Once the scene was secure, detectives from the Osawatomie Police Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search of the residence. Upon conclusion of the search, officers took into custody 33-year-old Jakob A. Billingsley of Osawatomie, according to the release.
Billingsley was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated endangering of a child. At the time of the arrest, Billingsley also had a felony warrant through Johnson County for felony possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said in the release. “We also would like to thank the community for supplying the invaluable information needed to investigate these type of crimes. The citizens of Osawatomie should know today’s search warrant is the third narcotics search warrant served in the past 20 days. The Osawatomie Police Department intends to send a message to those individuals involved in this type of illegal activity, and we appreciate the continued support of our community.”
