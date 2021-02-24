OSAWATOMIE — A local educator has been selected to be the Osawatomie Public Library’s new director.
Dr. Morgan Crabtree, an English teacher at Osawatomie High School, will succeed Elizabeth Trigg as the new director, the city of Osawatomie and the library board announced in a Feb. 17 press release. Trigg recently moved to New Jersey.
Crabtree’s appointment to the position is the culmination of a multi-month search to find an individual with the experience and vision necessary to propel the library forward, according to the release.
“Dr. Crabtree’s educational and professional background shows her dedication to research, ingenuity, and literacy across the board, and she will be an asset to the community at large,” according to the joint city/library board press release.
Crabtree will split her time between OHS and the public library for the remainder of the school year.
“I am beginning my work with the library part-time now and will transition to full-time once school is out in May,” Crabtree said. “I’ll be spending time at the library after school and on weekends and days off as much as possible.”
City and library board officials said Crabtree will work to maintain her involvement in the school district’s existing literacy teams and strengthen the relationship between the library and USD 367, adding that she is eager to begin implementing her ideas for programming across all ages.
“We believe that the library is on the verge of a breakthrough into something bigger and better, due in large part to all the work that previous Director Elizabeth Trigg has done in the last several years,” according to the joint release. “Dr. Crabtree will be a great leader as we continue that work to transform the library into the community space, literacy center, and ultimate creative anchor of our community for people of all ages and backgrounds.”
Crabtree’s doctorate is in Curriculum & Instruction from Kansas State University. Her bachelor’s and master’s degrees are in English.
“As an English teacher, I clearly have a passion for literacy,” Crabtree said. “I am also from the area, lending me an understanding of the community. Perhaps most importantly, though, I bring a passion for and understanding of teens and young adults to the position which situates me well to help grow the library’s reach. I am dedicated to matching readers to the right books and to supporting library staff in doing the same.”
The city/library board release noted Crabtree’s primary goal is one of universal, functional literacy for children and adults.
“I certainly see a need in our community for functional literacy, which includes things like financial and digital literacy in addition to the traditional reading skills associated with libraries,” Crabtree said.
Crabtree said library patrons can expect new programming targeting teens, young adults, and parents.
The Osawatomie Public Library’s Board of Trustees and City Manager Mike Scanlon unanimously approved her appointment. The library functions as a department of the city of Osawatomie.
City and library board officials said they are looking forward to working with Crabtree and watching her lead the Osawatomie Public Library into the next generation.
Crabtree said she is thankful for the unanimous support she received from the board and city manager.
“Their unwavering support will be essential as we work together to build and grow the library to aid in growing the community,” Crabtree said. “I am blessed to be working with a library board and city manager who recognize the good in Osawatomie as well as the potential for growth. I and the library will be very privileged to be part of that growth and change.”
