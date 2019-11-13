OSAWATOMIE — Challenger Ben Wendt won Osawatomie’s at-large school board seat in the only contested race in the community this general election.
Wendt won the race with 290 votes compared to incumbent Kristal Powell’s 177 votes and Kevin Schasteen’s 164 votes, according to the unofficial election results.
Wendt could not be reached for comment.
The other school board seats up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, were decided in unopposed races.
Incumbent Tammy Booe received 570 votes (96.94 percent), compared to 18 write-in votes for the Position 1 seat.
Incumbent D.J. Needham received 574 votes (97.79 percent), with 13 write-in votes for Position 2.
Josh Barnett received 572 votes (98.62 percent) compared to 8 write-in votes for Position 3. Incumbent Stanton Adams did not seek reelection.
City Council
Incumbents ran unopposed and garnered more than 90 percent of the vote in their races.
Mayor Mark Govea received 359 votes (92 percent) compared to 31 write-in votes.
Council member Lawrence Dickinson received 69 votes (98.57 percent) compared to one write-in vote in the Precinct 1 race.
Council member Dan Macek received 128 votes (96.97 percent) compared to four write-in votes for the Precinct 2 seat.
Council member Karen LaDuex received 120 votes (96.77 percent) compared to four write-in votes to retain her Precinct 3 seat.
Council member Cathy Caldwell (formerly Leaver) received 56 votes (94.92 percent) compared to three write-in votes in the Precinct 4 race.
The results will become official after the Nov. 15 canvass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.