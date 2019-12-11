OSAWATOMIE — Santa Claus’ eyes sparkle as he listens to children talk about what they want for Christmas and how good they have been all year.
St. Nick’s visit Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Loft on Sixth was part of Osawatomie’s annual Small Town Holiday Festival.
“That will land you on the naughty list,” Santa said to one little girl who playfully stuck out her tongue while her mother was trying to take a photo of her sitting on Kris Kringle’s lap. The girl perked up, and so did her smile. She clearly did not want to end up on the naughty list.
The festival featured activities throughout the day and well into the evening at three different venues — The Loft on Sixth, City Auditorium and the Adair Cabin at John Brown Memorial Park.
A variety of activities took place inside The Loft on Saturday, including making holiday crafts. Holiday vendors sold a variety of gift items to browsing shoppers.
The Paola School of Dance put on its Holiday Performance 2019 inside City Auditorium. Young dancers delighted the standing-room-only audience with a number of holiday favorites, including “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and “Charlie Brown (Skating),” as well as “Santa is Coming Hip Hop,” “Nutcracker ReMix Hip Hop” and others. The dancers ranged in age from preschoolers through fifth-graders. The dance school’s annual holiday performance always packs the auditorium.
After the performances by the young dancers, the crowd moved outside for the mayor’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of City Hall, located next to the auditorium at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. In addition to the glowing Christmas tree, Mayor Mark Govea pointed out the festive lights that sparkled along the community’s downtown business district on Main Street.
Children in the audience gathered around the mayor for the countdown and cheered along with the adults when the lights came on, as the Band of Oz played holiday tunes across the street.
Later, festival goers stopped by the Adair Cabin at John Brown Memorial Park to learn about an old-fashioned Christmas.
