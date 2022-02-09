OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie is partnering with Evergy to explore building up to three megawatts of solar power to serve the community.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to execute a solar development agreement with Evergy that lays out who is responsible for what portions of the community solar project.
The agreement also sets a target date of March 31 for the two parties to have a power purchase agreement (PPA) negotiated and ready to execute.
The council approved the solar development agreement after listening to a presentation by Lindsay Freeman, new business development director with Evergy, and Neal Daney, director of projects and asset management for the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency (KMEA). Osawatomie is a member of KMEA, an electric cooperative that serves a number of communities.
Council members were receptive to the presentation and asked general questions about the process of constructing the solar facility, the timeline for completing the project, costs associated with the solar project and outlining the responsibilities for the city and for Evergy moving forward.
City staff has been working on the project since receiving the council’s blessing in October 2021.
Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening said in a follow-up email that the viability of the project has already been established.
“We are working through the power purchase agreement (PPA) now,” Glendening said. “The only things that could derail the project at this point is if pricing comes in exorbitantly high to the point where the viability assessment changes, we cannot come to terms on the PPA, or there isn’t sufficient interest from other cities to capitalize on economies of scale for the equipment purchases that are required to build the facility.”
The solar array would be built on city-owned acreage directly north of the
Osawatomie State Hospital on the northwest corner of the intersection of Old KC Road and 335th Street.
A solar array is a group of solar panels that are connected together, collectively converting solar radiation into electricity, according to one industry definition.
Evergy Energy Partners would construct, own and maintain the solar facility. The project is targeted for completion in 2024-2025.
The city would have the option to buy the facility from Evergy after seven years, but would not be required to do so.
Osawatomie State Hospital was mentioned at the meeting as one customer that could potentially benefit from the solar project.
“The Osawatomie State Hospital is currently a customer of Evergy,” Glendening said in a follow-up email. “If they were to become a customer of the city of Osawatomie’s electric utility, I believe they would be our single largest customer of the electric utility.”
In an Evergy news release announcing the agreement Monday, Feb. 7, Glendening said Evergy and KMEA have been great partners to work with in the development process.
“This project is a great opportunity to diversify our municipal electric utilities’ generation portfolio even further, and one of the best parts is that it’s within the city limits of Osawatomie,” Glending said. “Furthermore, this investment comes as our neighboring communities in eastern Kansas are contemplating similar partnerships to facilitate small-scale solar projects in or near their communities to the benefit of their utility customers as well.”
Currently, Evergy meets about 50 percent of its customers’ needs with carbon-free energy, including about a third from renewable sources, according to the release.
Lloyd Jackson, managing director of Evergy Energy Partners, said in the news release Evergy was pleased to be partnering with Osawatomie as the city expands its energy sources that will continue to serve the community.
“Osawatomie’s strong leadership shows their investment to continued growth in renewable energy and commitment to our partnership,” Jackson said.
