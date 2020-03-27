OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie City Council has extended its agreement with interim City Manager Mike Smith through April 15.
Mayor Mark Govea expressed optimism Thursday, March 26, that a new city manager would be announced by mid-April. Smith’s contract was set to expire Friday, March 27.
The council voted unanimously to hire Smith on Sept. 12, 2019, as the search got underway to find former City Manager Don Cawby’s successor. Smith, who is mayor of Lansing, served as city administrator of Lansing from 1999 until his retirement in 2015. Prior to that post, Smith served as the community’s chief of police.
Cawby resigned in August 2019 after eight years as city manager to become finance director for the city of Shawnee.
