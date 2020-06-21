OSAWATOMIE – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has altered the way the Osawatomie Food Pantry distributes food, but not the desire to keep area residents from going hungry.
The need for food has proven to be even greater since the pandemic struck. The pantry, which pre-COVID-19 served 40 to 50 families every Wednesday morning, now serves 80 to 100 families during its weekly distribution, said pantry Coordinator Mark Marquez.
“We’ve actually ramped up what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re giving out way more food.”
In May the pantry served more than 300 families and distributed 40,000 pounds of food, Marquez said.
The pantry is doing all that work with a handful of regular volunteers – rather than the customary 20 to 25 helpers. The reduction was necessitated by COVID-19, Marquez said.
“I’ve scaled back our volunteers to about eight or nine kind of long-term volunteers who do it all,” Marquez said. “To be honest, and I’m one of them, they’re almost all seniors. Seeing how the virus was coming across was my concern, when I have volunteers in their late 60s, 70s. I have to look out for them.”
Osawatomie Food Pantry, located at 811 W. Sixth St., also has been looking out for the people it serves by completely altering its distribution format to provide curbside service.
Under the pre-COVID-19 format, people shopped for items, Marquez said
“Osawatomie is a client choice pantry, so that means they actually shop,” he said. “They pick items they want, put them in their shopping cart, get to the end and get all their meat and everything. We box it up and then we take it out to their cars.”
Now there is no shopping.
“So as the virus was just starting to hit (in late March), it started becoming a concern for my volunteers, so I talked with a couple of pantries that did the car service,” Marquez said.
The Osawatomie pantry adopted the same drive-through service.
“We build boxes, we put food in boxes and then we set up. The cars pull through and then we set food in their cars and off they go,” Marquez said. “It takes a great deal more time on the part of the volunteers.”
But he added the safety precaution is worth the extra time and effort.
“You know in the beginning the drive through was a big change. We had our system down before,” Marquez said. “This was something new but after the first week it goes really quick. They pull up, they check in, pull down (to a loading area), pop their trunks, we set it in and off they go. It’s pretty fast.”
The volunteers all wear personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Everybody wears masks, everybody wears gloves and we only set it in their trunks or their back hatch, we do not set it inside the cars,” Marquez said. “If their trunk is too full, then we have an area that they can pull up and we’ll put it on the platform and they can get out and load it into the car themselves.”
The pantry has no plans to revert to the previous distribution method at present and will continue to offer the drive-through service.
“We are geared to do it every week,” Marquez said. “Truthfully, I don’t look for it to go away into fall.”
The Osawatomie Food Pantry is responsible for the distribution of three programs:
- Food pantry, which provides services to families within Osawatomie USD 367.
- Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a countywide program also known as Commodities, which requires verbal verification of financial need according to posted guidelines. Food is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- Senior Box, a countywide program which requires an application as well as age and income requirements. This program is provided by the state of Kansas.
The Osawatomie pantry is affiliated with Harvesters, a community food network.
“We have to also thank Harvesters because they’ve also stepped up on what we can get, so that’s good too,” Marquez said. “We’ve got a very good relationship with Harvesters. We get two truckloads a month, and then we have other sources of food as well (through local donations). And they have not slowed down on what they donate each week. So as long as that keeps working, then everything will stay the same.”
The pantry, which serves Osawatomie, Beagle, Fontana, Parker, and a few families from Rantoul, recently added Paola and Louisburg to the roster.
In a May 13 post on its Facebook page, called Oz Food Pantry, the pantry announced the expansion of its service area: “The Pantry is open this morning from 8:30 to 11:30 to USD #367 families for 1 time per month services. Louisburg and Paola clients are eligible as well. Please do not let food insecurity be a problem for you and your family. We are here to help!”
Marquez said the pantry’s objective in serving families is to make sure no seniors and no children go hungry.
“Seniors are generally on fixed budgets, and kids are kids, and so (our goal) is to make sure they’ve got food,” Marquez said.
Clients of the food pantry will receive a variety of items like canned vegetables, canned soup and canned fruit, as well as dried beans and rice, cereal, bread, peanut butter, baked beans and meals in a can like Ravioli, Spagettios, canned salmon and other foodstuffs and condiments. Sometimes the boxes also include personal-hygiene products, mixes, cookies and other items. People also will receive meat, which varies depending on what the pantry receives that week.
The pantry, on occasion, receives donations of fresh eggs, vegetables and other items from local residents and organizations. The pantry also received a shipment of handmade protective masks.
In addition to Harvesters, the food pantry has a good relationship with the Osawatomie school district, Marquez said.
“There’s been times when we haven’t had enough freezer space and so we ask, and if they’ve got room in one of their walk-in coolers they’ve allowed us to put something in there for a short term and then pull it back out,” Marquez said.
The district also has helped the pantry promote its drive-through service.
“We’re a small town, like Paola, like Louisburg, but you’d be surprised at how many people don’t know what all is offered in their own communities,” he said.
Marquez said the pantry would not be possible without the volunteers.
“One of our most valuable resources, I’d love to say it’s all the food but it’s really the volunteers,” Marquez said. “Without the volunteers we could not give out the food. And so we have very compassionate, committed and determined volunteers.”
Those volunteers have kept the pantry running smoothly every week during these difficult times, Marquez said.
“We’ll be open every Wednesday morning, from 8:30 to 11:30, or if there’s a line we’re there until the people are gone,” Marquez said. “Everybody stay safe, and we’re here for you if you need it.”
